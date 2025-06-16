A new video showing lone survivor Ramesh Vishwaskumar (Vishwash Kumar Ramesh) of the Air India flight AI17, which crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on June 12, has surfaced online. The viral clip shows Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, walking away from the Air India crash site as a blaze erupts in the background. The viral clip shows Ramesh Vishwaskumar (Vishwash Kumar Ramesh), the lone survivor of the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, walking away from the fiery wreckage as chaos unfolds around him. In the video, the British national Ramesh Vishwaskumar (Vishwash Kumar Ramesh) is seen walking towards a road after surviving the Air India flight AI171 crash in which 241 people, including crew members, died. The video shows chaos at the crash site in Ahmedabad as people are seen running frantically as a massive plume of black smoke billows in the backdrop. Notably, Ramesh is also seen glancing back multiple times as he continued to walk away from the crash site while talking on the phone. Speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh Vishwaskumar said, "For a while, I thought I was going to die. Everything happened in front of my eyes -- the noise, the impact, the fire. I somehow found a small space to escape." ‘I Can’t Believe I Survived’, Says Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh of Air India Plane Crash in Emotional Meeting With PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

Video Shows Ramesh Vishwaskumar Walking Away from Air India Crash Site

अहमदाबाद प्लेन क्रैश हादसे का एक Video सामने आया। इसमें एकमात्र जीवित बचे यात्री रमेश विश्वास कुमार (व्हाइट टीशर्ट) आग की लपटों वाले प्वाइंट से पैदल बाहर की तरफ आ रहे हैं। वो फोन पर किसी से बात कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/247KCH7tdN — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 16, 2025

New Video of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Surfaces

