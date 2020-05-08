Air India Charged Passengers Thrice The Normal Fare to Return to India? PIB Fact Check Busts Fake Videos Going Viral on Social Media

PIB Fact Check on fake news. (Photo Credit: @PIBFactCheck)

New Delhi, May 8: With India entering 44th day of coronavirus lockdown, several videos are making the rounds that passengers on purported Air India overseas flight argue with officials on being charged thrice than the normal fare for their return to India. Also, in the video it is being claimed that they are being then packed in without maintaining social distancing norms. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has debunked the videos.

As per the videos, claims are being made by that the stranded passengers, willing to buy tickets for their return to India through Air India overseas flight, argue with officials on being charged thrice the normal fare. Apart from that, the video also claims that all the passengers are being packed in the flight without maintaining the social distancing norms. WhatsApp Message Titled 'RESCUE FLIGHTS FROM INDIA' With Google Forms For Indians Stranded Abroad is Fake, Says PIB Fact Check.

Following the videos surfaced on social media, Ministry of Civil Aviation has debunked the reports and called the videos fake. The government called that the video is not not from India Airlines, but from a neighbouring country's airlines.

Here's the PIB Fact check tweet:

#PIBFactCheck Claim: Video on social media showing passengers on purported @airindiain overseas flight arguing over being charged thrice the normal fare & then packed in, without #SocialDistancing Fact: #Fake video. @MoCA_GoI says it is from a neighbouring country's airlines pic.twitter.com/Uww1zrHH5m — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2020

Social media platforms are flooded with fake news and misinformation around coronavirus. Readers are advised not to believe everything that they receive on WhatsApp and see on Facebook and Twitter. To catch verified updates on the coronavirus outbreak, check the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare - mohfw.gov.in - or visit LatestLY.com.

Fact check