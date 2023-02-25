Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Met Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Aka Dhirendra Shastri? Know Truth Behind Viral Video Making False Claim

New Delhi, February 25: A lot of people on Facebook and Instagram have shared a video claiming that Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had attended an event of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar or Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. The video shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya arriving at an event. It further shows Bageshwar Dham Sarkar or Dhirendra Shastri. The video is going viral on both Facebook and Instagram.

The fact, however, is that the viral video had been edited. While fact-checking the clip, we found that two clips from two different events have been merged to claim that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya had an interaction with Bageshwar Dham Sarkar. One of the clips is taken from a video uploaded on YouTube three years ago. In this 2019 video, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen attending Maa Durga Puja, which had nothing to do Bageshwar Dham Sarkar. PM Narendra Modi Visited Bageshwar Dham and Met Dhirendra Shastri? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Fake Video on Prime Minister.

Fake Video Being Shared To Claim Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Met Dhirendra Shastri:

Original Video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya From 2019:

The other clip, which has been merged into the said viral video, is taken from a video of Dhirendra Shastri. This video was uploaded on January 8 on Dhirendra Shastri's YouTube channel. In this video of January 8, at 1:27:00 timestamp Shastri can be heard saying the same statement about swelling, hand problems and liver infection, as heard in the viral video being shared to claim that he was having an interaction with the Bachchans. Baba Bageshwar's Brother Saurabh Garg Aka Shaligram Seen Threatening, Abusing and Pointing Gun at Dalit Family in Viral Video.

Video of Dhirendra Shastri Uploaded on January 8:

It is now confirmed that the viral video claiming a meeting between Aishwarya Rai and Dhirendra Shastri is edited, and the claim is completely false. The viral video also includes a photoshoped image showing the mother-daughter duo sitting near Shastri's feet.

Claim : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya met Bageshwar Dham Sarkar or Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. Conclusion : The viral video is edited and fake. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya did not meet Bageshwar Dham Sarkar. Full of Trash Clean

