Mumbai, September 20: Is September 20 a bank holiday? The question comes as people are looking online to know whether September 20, the third Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not. People across the country are curious to know if banks are open or closed today (Saturday) as the general perception is that banks stay shut for business every Saturday. Its essential to be aware of Reserve Bank of India (RBI's) holiday calendar to plan bank visits and complete pending financial transactions.

According to RBI's holiday list for September 2025, banks will remain closed for a total of 17 days including regional and national holidays. Besides, RBI said that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Scroll below to know if September 20, the third Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not and whether banks are open or closed today. Bank Holidays September Third Week: Banks To Remain Closed for 2 Days Between September 15-21; Here’s Why.

Is September 20 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed Today?

As per the RBI's September bank holiday list, September 20 (Saturday) is not a bank holiday. Wonder why? That's because September 20 is falling on a third Saturday of the month and bank stay shut only on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. This means, all public and private banks will remain open on Saturday, September 20 nationwide as it is the third Saturday of the month. In simple terms, physical banking will remain operational on Saturday.

List of RBI-Designated Bank Holidays in September 2025

Date: Event: September 3 Karma Puja September 4 First Onam September 5 Ei d-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (bara vafat)/Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif September 6 Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra September 12 Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi September 22 Navratra Sthapna September 23 Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji September 29 Maha Saptami/Durga Puja September 30 Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja

In additional to banks being open, digital services such as internet banking, ATMs, UPI etc will also be available 24x7 for customers. Hence, the answer to the question "Is September 20 a bank holiday?" is no, its not a bank holiday. Banks will remain open today (Saturday) in all parts of the country as it is the third Saturday of September 2025. That said, when is the next RBI designated holiday of this month. Gazetted Holidays 2025 Full Calendar: Check Public and Bank Holiday Dates for Central and Government Office in India.

The next official bank holiday this month is on Monday, September 22 for Navratra Sthapna followed by September 23 bank holiday on Tuesday on account of Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji. So if you're planning to visit bank to complete banking work then remember that banks are open for business today.

