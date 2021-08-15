Centre has Removed The Column of Nationality from Indian Passport? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth

New Delhi, August 15: A message claiming that Indian government has removed the column of nationality from the Indian passport is going viral on WhatsApp. The message is being widely shared and circulated on the digital platform. It is being circulated as a legal update and asks people to forward and spread the message. The message also urges people not to destroy their old passport but keep it safe. Centre has Decided to Expand Branches of Supreme Court to Three More Locations? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim- government has removed the nationality column from passport- is fake. PIB further clarifies by stating that no such order related to passport has been issued by the government. WhatsApp Message Claiming to be Official List of Padma Awards 2021 Recipients Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Check Fact Check By PIB Here:

People have been times and again advised not to blindly follow the information circuated on various social media networks. They are cautioned against falling for such misleading information and fake claims. People are advised to rely only on the information from verified sources and relevant government authorities. Users should also verify and cross-check any claim being made on behalf of the government or its agencies before believing in any such information.

Fact check

Fact check

Claim : Indian govt has removed the nationality column from Indian passport. Conclusion : The claim is fake.

