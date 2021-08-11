Centre has Decided to Expand Branches of Supreme Court to Three More Locations? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth

New Delhi, August 11: A message claiming that the government has decided to set-up branched of Supreme Court of India at more locations across the country is going viral on WhatsApp. It claims that the central government has decided to expand the branches of Supreme Court to three locations including Chennai, Mumbai and Calcutta. The message is being widely circulated and shared on the digital platform. Marksheet of Students Promoted in Class 10 and Class 12 in 2021 Will Not Be Valid for Govt Jobs? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the viral claim in the message - regarding expanding of SC branches- is fake. PIB further clarified and said that no such decision has been taken by the government.

Fact Check By PIB:

A forwarded message is being shared on #WhatsApp claiming that the government has decided to expand the branches of the Supreme Court of India to three more locations. #PIBFactCheck: ▶️This claim is #FAKE. ▶️No such decision has been taken by the government. pic.twitter.com/GFY75FcxSj — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 10, 2021

People have been times and again advised not to blindly follow the information circuated on various social media networks. They are cautioned against falling for such misleading information and fake claims. People are advised to rely only on the information from verified sources and relevant government authorities. Users should also verify and cross-check any claim being made on behalf of the government or its agencies before believing in any such information.

