WhatsApp Message Claiming to be Official List of Padma Awards 2021 Recipients Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

New Delhi, August 9: Fake news on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter have become an issue of grave concern for people as well as the government as it has the power to mislead the masses. One similar incident of misleading news has surfaced where an old post is doing rounds on WhatsApp claiming to be the official list of Padma Awards 2021 recipients. The misleading message on WhatsApp also has a 15-page PDF file with the name 'Padma Shri 2021'. The viral WhatsApp message states, "Padma Shri List released for 2021. No Bollywood actor, no cricketer, no politician, but only down to Earth people- who live and work for other people".

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the claim is completely fake and baseless. Taking to Twitter, the fact check revealed that the list circulating on WhatsApp now is of Padma Awards '2020' and not of 2021. Issuing a clarification, the PIB stated that the nominations for Padma Awards 2022 are open till September 15.

The recommendations for these civilian awards Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri are given every year and the recipients' names are announced on the occasion of Republic Day. Nominations, recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online only on the Padma Award portal here. Fact Check: Viral Image Showing Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Elder Brother Repairing Umbrella is Fake, Know The Truth Here.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

A #Misleading message circulating on #Whatsapp is claiming to be the official list of Padma Awards 2021 recipients#PIBFactCheck ▶️The list circulating is of Padma Awards '2020' and NOT 2021 ▶️Nominations for Padma Awards 2022 are open till Sept 15 🔗https://t.co/4jNyodC0sP pic.twitter.com/lH9eysw8SD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 9, 2021

This is not the first time that such fake news is being circulated on social media, triggering panic among people. The government has time and again warned people against such false news. People have been cautioned against such misinformation spreading on social media. They should check the official websites to verify any such information.

Fact check

