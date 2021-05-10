Since the second wave of novel coronavirus hit India, several misleading messages are going viral on social media platforms claiming that covid-19 has been caused by the testing of 5G mobile towers. Recently, an audio message was shared on WhatsApp which claimed that people are dying as the 5G network being tested in the states. Second Wave Is Not Really COVID-19 But Effect of 5G Tower Radiation Making Air Poisonous and Causing Breathing Issues? Know the Truth Behind Fake Post.

In the conversation, a person can be heard claiming that 5G network testing has caused multiple deaths in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has debunked the fake news and said that the claims are "baseless and false." COVID-19 Second Wave is Nothing But Effect of 5G Network Testing? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Audio Message.

"It has come to notice of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that several misleading messages are being circulated on various social media platforms claiming that the second wave of coronavirus has been caused by the testing of 5G mobile towers. These messages are false," DoT said in a statement. DoT Says ‘There Is No Link Between 5G Technology and Spread of COVID-19’ After Misleading Messages Circulate on Various Social Media Platforms.

Department of Telecommunications Debunks Fake Viral Claim:

Earlier a similar message went viral which claimed that people are dying and facing respiratory illness due to the harmful air caused by 5G radiation. However, the PIB dismissed the claim and termed it fake.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 09:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).