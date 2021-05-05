Keeping in mind the fatal second wave of COVID-19 in India, the government has asked state governments to start the largest vaccination drive for everyone who is above 18 years of age. Earlier, vaccination was only available for citizens above 45 years of age. The registration for vaccination is now open for citizens of 18 years and above. This vaccination drive has already been started from May 1 2021 and everyone that is above 18 years can get registered for the vaccination on Co-WIN portal. COVID-19 Vaccination for Those Above 18 Years of Age: List of States Starting Inoculation Drive

With vaccination underway simultaneously for 45 plus age groups and for 18-44 age group, the Co-WIN portal has an age filter to smoothen the slot booking process. One can first select the age filter and then a slot for registration either through searching with their pin code or with their district. Apart from the Co-WIN portal, people can also register through mobile applications like Aarogya Setu, Umang, and Digilocker.

Once you have started with the registration process, you can search for facilities providing vaccination near you. While choosing the vaccination slots you can select from the age filter as depicted in the image.

Vaccination Registration Process

Online registration and appointment can be done through the Co-WIN portal. One can visit the Co-WIN Portal and schedule their vaccination appointment at https://www.cowin.gov.in/hom. Through the portal, you can find out the list of available CVCs and dates and times of available vaccination slots, to book an appointment as per your choice. Once registered, notification and information about the vaccine session date and time will be shared with the beneficiary. There will be a provision for walk-in to vaccination centers but they too would need to register on-site before vaccination.

Vaccination in India: The numbers so far

Total Registration for Vaccine- 17.84 crores

Number of Total Vaccination- 15.77 crores

Number of Dose-1 Vaccines- 12.86 crores

Number of Dose-2 Vaccines- 2.91 crores

The second wave of COVID-19 has attacked India fatally this year. This has led to an increased number of cases and casualties every day. In this second wave, a large size of the population has been affected including the younger population and children. They are not only getting infected but this wave has also led to a vast number of COVID-19 related deaths. At present, hospitals are struggling to keep up with the caseload, also leading to deaths due to lack of medical attention. Thus, vaccination is the only way ahead to overcome this pandemic

