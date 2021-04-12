COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Can Be Booked Through WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Viral Image

New Delhi, April 12: An image claiming that appointment for coronavirus vaccination can be booked through WhatsApp is being widely circulated and shared on various social media platforms. The viral image also carries a set of instructions regarding the same, asking people to send a 'Hi' message on the given number and follow the directions given for booking the appointment for getting COVID-19 vaccine. Fake WhatsApp Message About 'COVID-19 Three Stages' Treatment Falsely Linked to Tata Health Surfaces Again This Year; Know The Truth Behind Viral Message.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made in the image is fake. PIB also stated that COVID-19 Vaccination appointment can be booked only through the COWIN portal and Arogya Setu app. Viral WhatsApp Message Claims COVID-19 Vaccine Charge For Next Phase of Vaccination is Around Rs 500; PIB Fact Check Terms it 'Misleading.'

Fact Check By PIB:

An image claiming that COVID-19 #Vaccination appointment can be booked through #WhatsApp is circulating on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. Registration for #COVID19 vaccination can be done only through the COWIN portal and Arogya Setu app. pic.twitter.com/HmqvpraDlo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 12, 2021

Centre has opened the COVID-19 vaccination drive for all the citizens above the age of 45 years. As per Union Health Ministry's data over 10.45 Crore people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far. Amid the spike in coronavirus cases, government is urging more and more people to get vaccinated and even announced a four-day-long Tika Utsav promoting the same.

The government and its various agencies have time and again asked the people to be cautious about such fake and misleading information on social media. People have been advised to rely only on the official notification from the relevant authorities and cross check any such claim being made on social media to avoid any inconvenience.

Fact check

