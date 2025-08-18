Fact Check: Did Nirmala Sitharaman Endorse Investment Programme Promising up to INR 10 Lakh Monthly Income for INR 22,000 Investment? PIB Debunks Digitally-Altered Fake Video

New Delhi, August 18: Is there a chance to earn INR 60,000 in a day and upto INR 10 lakh in a month? The question comes as a viral video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorsing a daily income investment platform is going viral on social media. The viral clip, which is widely circulating on Facebook, shows Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that everyone who opens an account in her programme today can earn INR 60,000 in just one day.

The viral clip further shows the Finance Minister stating that people can earn upto INR 10 lakh a month by investing in her programme. "I personally use this programme, and honestly, I trust it completely. It really works," Sitharaman is heard claiming. In the video, the Finance Minister claims that the programme has helped her stay financially stable for years. The clip also shows Nirmala Sitharaman thanking Mukesh Ambani and Narayan Murthy for supporting the government to make the programme available to everyone. Did Guruvayur Railway Station Retiring Room Show ‘No Vacancy’ Online While Lying Empty? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

PIB Reveals Truth About Video Showing Nirmala Sitharaman Promoting Investment Programme

💥Chance to earn ₹60,000 in a day & upto ₹10 Lakhs in a month❓💥 🚨Too Good to Be True ⁉️Think Again‼️ A video circulating on Facebook claims that the Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman is promoting an investment program promising that an investment of ₹22,000 can help you… pic.twitter.com/FTtbWDmG0L — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 18, 2025

Explaining how the programme works, Nirmala Sitharaman says one has to invest INR 22,000 to activate their account, following which an intelligence trading system will take over. "It manages your money and finds the best possible deals for you automatically," Sitharaman adds. While the clip showing the Finance Minister endorsing the investment programme is going viral, it's essential to know if the claims made in the video are accurate.

A fact check by PIB revealed that the investment programme is a scam. PIB said the viral clip featuring Nirmala Sitharaman endorsing a daily income investment platform is a digitally altered fake video. PIB further noted that no such investment programme has been launched or endorsed by the Finance Minister or the Government of India. "Don’t fall prey to any such suspicious investment claims! Stay alert. Verify before you trust," the post read. Fake Website ‘brs.inc’ Scams People by Charging Nominee Fees for National Awards Like Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan, Govt Issues Fact Check Alert.

PIB also said that the video showing Nirmala Sitharaman promoting the investment programme was artificially altered using artificial intelligence technology. PIB's fact-check unit debunked the digitally altered video, which went viral on Facebook. Hence, the claim that an investment of INR 22,000 can help one earn up to INR 10 lakh per month is fake.

Claim : Nirmala Sitharaman endorses investment programme promising income of INR 10 lakh per month. Conclusion : PIB said that the investment programme is a scam. It further stated that the viral clip is a digitally altered fake video. Full of Trash Clean

