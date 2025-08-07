Did Karachi Airport Food Counter Serve Sandwich on Paper Plate Made of Condom Wrappers? Old Video Being Shared as Recent Incident

Karachi, August 07: A video claiming that food at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport was served on paper plates made from unused condom packaging has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and ridicule. In the footage, a visibly shocked traveller shows a sandwich plate with printed text indicating it was made using materials intended for male latex condoms. The man, identified as Salim Akhtar Siddiqui, expresses dismay, saying, “I feel like crying at the condition of Pakistan.”

The traveller, after praising the taste of the food, asks for a plate and is given another one with identical labeling. Confronting the shop staff, he says, “It’s not your fault, it’s our people’s fault,” pointing to systemic issues. The video has been widely shared across platforms, with users slamming the airport’s hygiene standards. Fact Check: Was BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay Caught in Obscene Act With Woman? Old Video Goes Viral Again With Fake Claim About Fictional Legislator.

Fact Check: The Video Is Real But Old

While the video is genuine, it is not from 2025. It was originally posted on April 13, 2023, by Salim Akhtar Siddiqui on Facebook. According to Daily Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) took swift action after the video went viral, shutting down the concerned food counters at both domestic and international terminals of Karachi airport. The vendor was fined, and the controversial paper plates—reportedly made from industrial waste packaging—were discontinued. Did 21-Year-Old Muslim Man Marry His 65-Year-Old Grandmother After Grandfather’s Death in Haryana? Fake News Along With Image From Old Scripted Video Goes Viral, Here’s a Fact Check.

Video Is from 2023, Action Was Taken by Authorities After Initial Outrage

The incident is not recent, and the video is being shared out of context in 2025. It does, however, reflect past lapses in quality control that prompted corrective action from airport authorities at the time.

Claim : A viral video shows food at Karachi Airport being served on plates made from unused condom packaging. Conclusion : The video is real but from April 2023; it is being wrongly shared as a recent incident. Authorities took action at the time. Full of Trash Clean

