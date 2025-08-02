Fact Check: Is Tejashwi Yadav’s Name Missing From Bihar Voter List Draft 2025 After SIR Exercise? EC Terms RJD Leader’s Claims ‘Factually Incorrect’

Patna, August 02: A major political row erupted on Saturday after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that his name was missing from the recently released draft voter list for Bihar. “My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?” Yadav said during a live press conference, alleging irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Yadav went on to accuse the Election Commission of India (ECI) of carrying out the revision process without transparency. He claimed that opposition parties were kept uninformed and that mass deletions in the draft roll were aimed at marginalised and poor communities. “They said no names would be removed, but the reality is that the poor voters are being disproportionately targeted,” Yadav said, further alleging the ECI ignored the Supreme Court’s advisory on such revisions. Bihar SIR: Election Commission To Begin Voter Verification Campaign in State As Draft Electoral Roll Released Ahead of Assembly Polls.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: "My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?" asks RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, as his EPIC number is unable to fetch his name in the electoral roll. pic.twitter.com/eF2VkeNIRw — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

Soon after the claim sparked public debate, the Election Commission issued a strong rebuttal, terming Yadav’s allegation as “false and factually incorrect.” In an official statement, the ECI said, “It has come to our attention that Tejashwi Yadav has made a mischievous claim that his name does not appear in the draft electoral roll. His name is listed at Serial Number 416.” Fact Check: Was ‘Dog Babu’ Residential Certificate Submitted to ECI During SIR Exercise in Bihar? Election Commission Debunks Fake Claims, Says No Voter Gave Such Document.

It has come to our attention that Tejashwi Yadav has made a mischievous claim that his name does not appear in the draft electoral roll. His name is listed at Serial Number 416 in the Draft Electoral Roll. Therefore, any claim stating that his name is not included in the draft… https://t.co/N3QQFX88by — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

The Commission also clarified that the revision process followed due procedure, and political parties will be given complete data on deletions. The ECI emphasised that the draft list is not final, and the appeal window remains open till September 1.

Over 65 lakh names have been deleted statewide as part of the SIR process, reducing Bihar’s total electorate from 7.89 crore to 7.24 crore.

Claim : Tejashwi Yadav alleged that his name was missing from the Bihar draft voter list, calling the revision process opaque and discriminatory. Conclusion : The Election Commission refuted the claim, confirming his name is listed at Serial No. 416 and termed the allegation factually incorrect. Full of Trash Clean

