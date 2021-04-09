Government Planning to Revoke Section 341? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message

New Delhi, April 9: A WhatsApp message claiming that the government is going to revoke Section 431 is being widely circulated and shared on the platform. The viral message says that the centre will implement a law whereby all the privileges guaranteed to the SC, ST and OBC by section 341 will be done away. It also asks the people of the said classes to be ready for fight against the government. Devendra Kula Vellalar community to be Delisted from Schedule Caste? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Misleading News Report.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made in the viral message is fake. PIB further states that no proposal to remove Section 341 has been made by the centre. Mumbai CSMT Crowded Amid COVID-19 Spike? Old Video Goes Viral With Recent Dates, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

Government and its agencies have time and again cautioned the general public regarding such misleading and false information. People have been warned against fake news being circulated in the media. It has been advised to verify the information or claims with the relevant authorities. To avoid been misled by any such information, people should rely on the official government releases and notification.

