Devendra Kula Vellalar community to be Delisted from Schedule Caste? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Misleading News Report

New Delhi, February 15: A report by a newspaper claiming that the Devendra Kula Vellalar community will be detlisted from the category of Scheduled Caste, is being widely circulated and shared. It also says that the delisting has been announced by PM Narendra Modi himself. Devendra Kula Vellalar is a farmers' community in Tamil Nadu. The misleading news article claims that 'Devendra Kula Vellalar community will be delisted from Schedule Caste.' No Board Examination for Class 10th Under New Education Policy? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind the Fake WhatsApp Message.

Revealing the truth behind the news article's claim, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) found out that the report is misleading. PIB also issued a clarification saying that the cabinet has approved for categorising (7) SC Communities into Devendra Kula Vellalar which will also be part of SC list of Tamil Nadu. Indian Railways to Resume All Trains from April 1, 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake News.

A news article claims that Devendra Kula Vellalar community will be delisted from Schedule Caste#PIBFactCheck: This report is #Misleading. The cabinet has approved for categorising (7) SC Communities into Devendra Kula Vellalar which will also be part of SC list of #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/ANYmj8XYJ5 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 15, 2021

Government and its agencies have time and again cautioned the general public regarding such misleading and false information. People have been warned against fake news being circulated in the media. It has been advised to verify the information or claims with the relevant authorities. To avoid been misled by any such information, people should rely on the official government releases and notification.

