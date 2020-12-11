Indian Railways to Be Fully Privatised and Facilities of Monthly Passes and Discounts for Senior Citizens to Be Stopped? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Video

New Delhi, December 11: A viral video is being circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp claiming that the Indian Railways will now be fully privatised. The fake news that has triggered panic and confusion among people further claims that the Railways will also discontinue the facilities like monthly passes and discounts that were made available for senior citizens. The claim states: "A video on social media claims that Indian Railways will be fully privatised and facilities that were availed by senior citizens, like monthly passes and discounts, will now be removed".

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the video going viral on social media is a fake one and urged people not to believe in such misinformation. The PIB fact check added that the Indian Railways will not be privatised as no such decision has been taken by the central government so far. Government Schools to be Privatised Throughout India? PIB Fact Check Terms The Report Fake News.

Here's the fact-check by PIB:

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारतीय रेल का पूरी तरह से निजीकरण किया जायेगा और साथ ही मासिक पास तथा वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को मिलने वाली छूट, जैसी सुविधाएँ समाप्त कर दी जाएंगी।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फर्जी है। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ऐसा कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/rC79pwmSqN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 11, 2020

Earlier in September, a similar fake news on privatisation of Indian Railways was circulated on social media. The fake news claimed that the Indian Railways are getting completely privatised, which will lead to cut in jobs. However, the PIB Fact debunked the fake news and termed as 'misleading'. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has taken several initiative to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of such rumours.

Fact check

Claim : In a video on social media, it is being claimed that Indian Railways will be fully privatized and facilities like monthly passes and discounts for senior citizens will be removed. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB said that this claim is fake as no such decision has been taken by the central government. Full of Trash Clean

