Fact Check: Did a Female Gorilla Really Beat Up a Male for Flirting With a Tourist? X Community Notes Reveal Truth Behind Viral Video

Mumbai, July 13: A video showing a hilarious encounter between mountain gorillas and tourists is going viral on social media. In the clip, a gorilla is seen grabbing a female tourist’s hair as she bends near it, seemingly out of curiosity. Moments later, another gorilla nearby watches the scene unfold and then appears to charge at the hair-pulling gorilla, rolling it over and engaging in what looks like a scolding or playful beating.

The video, originally posted by an X user @rose_k01, has racked up 14.9 million views. The user shared the video with a caption claiming that a "male gorilla grabs a girl’s hair and gets beaten by his female gorilla." Users across platforms have reacted to the amusing “relationship drama” angle, with many believing the incident depicted a real male-female gorilla dynamic. Did You Receive a Message Asking You To Download and Install an APK File To Redeem SBI Rewards? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

Female Gorilla Beat Up a Male for Flirting With a Tourist

Screenshot of Viral Post on X (Photo Credits: X/ @rose_k01)

However, the claim circulating with the video is misleading. As pointed out in Community Notes on X, mountain gorillas exhibit clear sexual dimorphism. Male gorillas develop a noticeable bony crest on the top of their skull, known as a sagittal crest, which is entirely absent in females. Upon closer inspection, both gorillas shown in the video lack this trait, confirming that both are female gorillas, not a male and female pair as claimed. Did RBI Order Banks To Stop Dispensing INR 500 Notes From ATMs by September 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Message Going Viral on WhatsApp.

Thus, the viral interpretation of a jealous female punishing a flirtatious male is inaccurate. While the footage is genuinely captivating and funny, it’s important to verify facts before drawing conclusions. The misleading caption may have added to its virality, but Community Notes played a key role in correcting the narrative and ensuring viewers are informed with accurate biological context.

Fact check

Claim : A male gorilla grabbed a woman’s hair and was later beaten by his jealous female partner. Conclusion : Both gorillas in the video are female, making the claim misleading, Full of Trash Clean

