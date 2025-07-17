Is July 17 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed Today on Account of U Tirot Singh's Death Anniversary? Know Truth

Mumbai, July 17: According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list for July 2025, today (July 17) is a bank holiday. That said, people are wondering if the U Tirot Singh death anniversary bank holiday is applicable across the country on Thursday, July 17. It must be noted that July 17 is a designated bank holiday by the RBI to observe the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, one of the chiefs of the Khasi people.

While it is a bank holiday today, it's essential to know if the bank holiday applies to all states. Besides today's bank holiday, banks will also remain closed on Saturday, July 19, on account of the Ker Puja festival and on Sunday, July 20, as a weekend holiday. It must be noted that banks remain closed for business on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. This month, there are a total of seven listed bank holidays, including today's U Tirot Singh death anniversary holiday. RBI Bank Holiday List for July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed on These Days This Month, Check Region-Wise Bank Holidays Dates.

Is It a Bank Holiday Today, July 17? Are Banks Open or Closed Today Across the Country?

Yes today, July 17 (Thursday) is a bank holiday to mark the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh. However, according to the RBI's holiday list for July 2025, the bank holiday applies only to Shillong. This means all public and private banks will stay shut for business today in Meghalaya. As per the holiday list, banks will continue to remain open across the country today, including Rajasthan, Tripura, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, except for Meghalaya, where the bank holiday is in effect for July 17.

So the answer to the question "Is there a bank holiday today, July 17?" is yes, it is a bank holiday. However, banks will stay shut only in Meghalaya on account of U Tirot Singh's death anniversary. The last designated bank holiday of July 2025 is on Monday, July 28, for the Drukpa Tshe-zi festival. Additionally, banks will stay shut for in-banking services on Saturday, July 26, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month and Sunday, July 27, on account of the day being a Sunday. Dry Days in July 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Sale in Pubs, Bars and Liquor Stores Is Prohibited Across the Country.

Although physical banking will suffer in Meghalaya today, digital banking services, including ATMs, money transfer, NEFTs, and online banking, will remain operational 24/7.

