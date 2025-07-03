Whether you are a resident or a traveller, knowing about the dry days in India is significant to planning your social stumbles and making the most of your travel time. In India, the government declares a few holidays and religious observances as dry days with respect to the sentiments of people across the country. In those specific days, the alcohol stores, bars and restaurants prohibit the sale of liquor to customers. It is essential to follow these local customs and centre regulations. It must be noted that the rules and restrictions may change and different regions may follow different regulations. Hence, it is best to check with your local liquor store for the most up-to-date information in your area. In this article, we bring you Dry Days in July 2025 with festival and event dates that you must follow. We further provide you with details of the full calendar for July, with days when alcohol sale in bars, restaurants and liquor stores is prohibited across the country. Dry Days in 2025 List With Festival & Event Dates.

What Is Dry Day?

Dry days are dates when liquor sales are prohibited across India, whether by religious festivals, national holidays or state laws. These dry days are adhered to with respect for religious or cultural sentiments and as a measure of discipline during an event of importance. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

For the citizens of India, it is important to be mindful of dry days so they can pre-plan for a social gathering. In July 2025, there are two major dry days, followed in most parts of India. Both days are significant religious and spiritual festivities with a stretch of reflection and togetherness. Below, check out the list for Dry Days in July 2025.

Dry Days 2025 in July With Festival and Event Dates

Dates Days Festival/ Events July 6 Sunday Muharram July 6 Sunday Ashadhi Ekadashi July 10 Thursday Guru Purnima

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marking the start of the Hijri New Year. While Muharram in India began on June 27, following the sighting of the crescent moon on June 26, the tenth day of Muharram, known as Ashura, is considered significant and falls on July 6. In addition, Ashadhi Ekadashi, the Hindu observance, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, which marks the beginning of his fourth-month period of sleep (Chaturmas). Meanwhile, Guru Purnima is observed in honour of spiritual and academic teachers and celebrated on the full moon day. These holidays are significant, and citizens are urged to follow the regulations on liquor sales to keep up with the rules and religious sentiments.

