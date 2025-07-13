Congress has accused the Modi government of misleading the public over toll charges for two-wheelers on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, using the phrase "Chronology Samjhiye"(Understand the chronology). The party claimed the Centre first hinted at tolls for bikes on June 26, then backtracked after public backlash, only to prepare to impose the plan later quietly. According to reports, toll will be collected in cash from bikes, autos, and tractors, with a 20-trip pass option available. UPEIDA has fixed rates based on distance and toll plaza location. Did Indian Government Decide To Levy Toll Tax on 2-Weelers From July 15? NHAI and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Fact-Check Fake News Going Viral.

Bike Toll Row: Congress Says 'Understand the Chronology'

क्रोनालॉजी समझिए 👇 • 26 जून को खबर आई कि मोदी सरकार बाइक पर टोल वसूलेगी • फिर लोग विरोध में लिखने लगे • मोदी सरकार ने तुरंत U TURN लिया और कहा- बाइक पर टोल नहीं वसूलेंगे • लोग बहकावे में आकर शांत हो गए • अब टोल की वसूली का प्लान लागू हो गया pic.twitter.com/vz4AqsFCho — Congress (@INCIndia) July 13, 2025

