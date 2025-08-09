Kalyan and nearby stretches of Central Railway will face significant overnight disruptions on August 9–10 due to a special traffic and power block for heavy infrastructure upgrades. Works include launching four steel girders for the Lokgram Foot Over Bridge at Kalyan and de-launching girders for a proposed Road Over Bridge between Ambarnath and Badlapur, using 140-tonne and 650-tonne cranes. The block runs from 12.10 am to 6.55 am, impacting slow and fast lines. Long-distance trains will be diverted or regulated, while 48 suburban services face cancellations or short terminations. Limited special services will operate between unaffected sections. Passengers should check schedules and plan travel in advance to avoid delays. Mumbai Local Train Fight Video: Brawl Between Women Inside Ladies Coach Allegedly Over Seat Goes Viral.

Mumbai Local Train Update

Special traffic Block for Final Commissioning of EI at Vashi, involving Up & DN Harbour Lines and UP & DN Trans Harbour Lines from 00.45 hrs to 10.45 hrs (10.00 hrs) on 09/10.08.2025(Sat/Sun night) Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/5XPC08hmOE — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 9, 2025

