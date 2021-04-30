Nationwide Lockdown to Be Imposed in India From May 3-20, 2021 Amid COVID-19 Surge? Viral News Graphic With PM Narendra Modi's Image is Fake, Here's Truth

New Delhi, April 30: With the surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country, there is an outbreak of fake news. In recent, there are speculations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government may impose a nationwide lockdown to restrict COVID-19 transmission. Mumbai: Shoes, Garments and Stationery Shops Allowed To Remain Open From May 1, 2021 Amid COVID-19 Surge? BMC Says Viral Message of New Lockdown Guidelines Is Fake.

A graphic of a private news channel is being shared on social media which claims that a complete shutdown will be imposed in the country from May 3 to May 20, 2021. COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From Coronavirus Medicine Mentioned in Class 12 ‘Jantu Vigyan Book’ to WHO Doctors Advise Against Social Distancing, 5 Fake Social Media Messages That Returned From 2020.

However, the government called that the 'complete lockdown in India' claim is fake, PIB tweeted. No such announcement has been made by the centre, it added.

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे एक पोस्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार ने देश में 3 मई से 20 मई तक सम्पूर्ण लॉकडाउन लगाने की घोषणा की है।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा #फर्जी है। केंद्र सरकार ने ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की है। pic.twitter.com/Xt93IDnMcc — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 30, 2021

"In a post that has gone viral on social media, it is being claimed that the central government has announced the imposition of a complete lockdown in the country from May 3 to May 20. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #fake. The central government has not made any such announcement," the Fact Check handle tweeted.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has already made it clear that lockdown should be the last option. “In today's situation, the country needs to be saved from lockdown," he said in his address earlier this month.

