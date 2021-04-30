Mumbai: Shoes, Garments and Stationery Shops Allowed To Remain Open From May 1, 2021 Amid COVID-19 Surge? BMC Says Viral Message of New Lockdown Guidelines Is Fake

Mumbai, April 30: Amid the covid-19 pandemic, there is an outbreak of fake news. Misinformation is being spread on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp. In recent, a message is doing rounds on the internet about the new lockdown guidelines in Mumbai. Viral WhatsApp Message Claiming Indian Armed Forces Has Built 1,000 Bedded COVID-19 Care Hospital Near Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 is Fake.

The message claimed that garments and shoes shops are allowed to open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 am to 3 pm; stationery shops are allowed to remain open from 9 am to 3 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays; general stores are allowed to remain open three days a week from 9 am to 3 pm from May 1, 2021.

Mumbai: The Message of New COVID-19 Lockdown Guidelines is Fake:

Debunking the fake news, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) called it fake. The Mumbai civic body in a tweet said that it has issued no such guidelines.

"This image, making rounds on social media, is FAKE. BMC has issued NO such guidelines. All lockdown guidelines issued by the state govt will remain in effect. We request citizens to NOT believe in rumours & urge them to NOT forward such FAKE information," BMC tweeted.

BMC Tweet:

This image, making rounds on social media, is FAKE. BMC has issued NO such guidelines. All lockdown guidelines issued by state govt will remain in effect. We request citizens to NOT believe in rumours & urge them to NOT forward such FAKE information.#NoToFakeNews pic.twitter.com/nBymegcMFy — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the graph of coronavirus cases in the maximum city is showing a downward trend. The COVID-19 positive rate in Mumbai has dropped below 10 percent.

Fact check

Claim : Gas agency, shoes, garments and stationery shops allowed to remain open amid COVID-19 surge in Mumbai from May 1, 2021. Conclusion : Debunking the fake news, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) called it fake. The Mumbai civic body in a tweet said that it has issued no such guidelines. Full of Trash Clean

