Fact Check: Viral Message Asking People to Donate To PM-CARES For Combating Coronavirus is Fake, PIB Tweets Correct UPI ID 'pmcares@sbi'

PIB asks people not to donate money to PM-CARES through fake UPI ID, Tweets correct UPI ID 'pmcares@sbi'

New Delhi, March 29: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi constituted PM-CARES to have a dedicated national fund in combating emergency situations like the outbreak of coronavirus, a fake UPI ID has started to circulate on social media. Instead of contributing towards PM-CARES in combating the emergency, fraudsters started circulating fake UPI ID to dupe people of their money. One such message is also doing rounds on various platforms of social media. Fact Check: Audio Clip Attributing to Mumbai Police Commissioner About Coronavirus is Fake, City Police Ask People Not to Circulate It.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday asked people to beware of such messages. The PIB also tweeted the correct UPI ID for donating to the emergency fund launched by PM Modi on Saturday. The correct UPI ID is - pmcares@sbi. The government agency tweeted, “Beware of Fake UPI ID being circulating on the pretext of PM CARES Fund. #PIBFactcheck: The correct UPI ID of #PMCaresFunds is pmcares@sbi #PMCARES #IndiaFightsCorona.” Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 29 as 45-Year-Old Man, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Buldhana; Eighth Casualty in Maharashtra.

The Centre on March 28, constituted Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES). PM Narendra Modi also urged people to contribute generously to the PM-CARES. The fund also accepts micro-donations. The Prime Minister, in his tweets, also mentioned the account number, IFSC, Swift Code and UPI ID of donations. In India. The number of coronavirus case has risen to 979 so far. Twenty-nine deaths were also reported in the country. COVID-19 Relief: After Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul Pledges Rs 20 Lakh to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund (View Tweet)

LatestLY advises people not to believe in such fake messages. People should donate to the PM-CARES only through the UPI ID mentioned by the Prime Minister and help the government in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

