Sambit Patra Draws Flak For Sharing AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Video With False Claim on Sharia; Here's a Fact Check of BJP Leader's Tweet

New Delhi, February 6: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra has shared a video of Amanatullah Khan, claiming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator called for sharia law in Delhi where assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 8. Sharing a clip of Amanatullah Khan's speech, Sambit Patra implied that the AAP stands with sharia and asked voters to decide if they agree with Arvind Kejriwal's party's views. But the fact is Khan did not talk about sharia. Fact Check: AAP Distributes 'Magic Blankets' to Divyang Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020? Know Truth Behind Claim.

In the video shared by Patra, Khan can be heard saying: "Allah ne tay kar diya hai ke zalimon ka khatma hoga. Hum zariya banenge (Allah has decided tyrants will be finished. We will become the medium)." Patra, knowingly or unknowingly, mixed the word zariya (medium or source) with sharia and shared the video spreading misinformation. The BJP leader recieved a lot of flak on Twitter for sharing Kha's video with false claims. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

Twitterati Slam Sambit Patra For Sharing Amanatullah Khan's Video With False Claim on Sharia:

Where was the word Shariya mentioned in the entire speech? You hate monger... spreading lies and spreading fear is the only thing BJP is good at! If BJP was good, then why is U.P like this today, where is Vikas? I am Desh-Bhakt and I dont like BJP/ RSS!#India_With_Shaheenbagh — IndiaAgainstHate (@MereBaap1) February 5, 2020

ज़रिया बोला गया है, शरिया नहीं। कान में तेल डाल कर सुन रहे थे क्या? — Hussain Haidry | حسین حیدری 🇮🇳 (@hussainhaidry) February 5, 2020

अनपढ़, गँवार तो पात्रा है ही भक्त भी अनपढ़ है! कैसे जरिया शब्द को शरिया बनाकर इस पात्रा ने डाला और भक्तों ने RT भी कर दिया😂😂 — Deep Prakash Pant (@deeppant2) February 5, 2020

You seems to have hearing problem. He is saying Jaria not Sharia, You once again proved why you left Medical line. Your listening made many patients suffer.https://t.co/Q4Noi4OAeo — Sanjeev Srivastava🇮🇳 (@HaridwarSanjeev) February 5, 2020

Zzzzzzzzariyaaaa zzzzzzz.. — ShaguftaRafique (@shufta20) February 5, 2020

In a separate development, Patra recieved a notice from the Election Commission over what it termed was, prima facie, a statement that had the "potential of disturbing communal harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities".

Asking people to beware of those sitting next to him, leaders of the AAP and Congress, during a news channel debate, Patra had said: "These people will enter your homes and hit you, same people, who were responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Who are these people? That day is not far away when these people will enter your homes and hit you."

