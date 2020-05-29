Sanitiser Causes Cancer? Here's a Fact-Check as Fake News on Hand Sanitisers Goes Viral Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Fake news on hand sanitiser | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 29: Fake news on hand sanitisers continue unabated across social media platforms in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic. As per a latest claim going viral on Twitter and WhatsApp, the use of sanitiser can cause cancer. The miscreants who have spread the rumour attributed their claim to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Here's a fact-check.

Upon scrutinising the viral images going viral, it was found that the rumour mongers passed on their fake news as a carefully designed newspaper cutting. They also placed the image of Dr Harsh Vardhan in their post to make more number of readers fall for the factually incorrect claim. Can Overusing Hand Sanitisers Affect Your Bacterial Resistance and Weaken Your Immunity? Everything You Need to Know!

Twitterati Share Fake News

आप लोग से एक निवेदन है कि कृपया सैनिटाइजर का कम से कम इस्तेमाल करें अपने हाथ को बार-बार साबुन से अथवा नीम की पत्ती को गर्म पानी में उबालकर उस में नमक डालकर हाथों को धोए ,सैनिटाइजर लगातार यूज करने में कैंसर व त्वचा रोग होने का खतरा सामने आ सकता है । खास करके बच्चों को दूर रखे।। — विश्व सनातन एकता परिवार (@vseparivaar) May 27, 2020

Govt Clarification Sought

A fact-check has revealed that the Health Minister had issued no warning on the use of hand sanitisers. The All India Radio (AIR), along with other media arms of the government at Centre and state-levels, shared a statement on Twitter to bust the fake news.

See AIR Tweet

Views of AIIMS Director Shared

The government shared the views of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria to debunk the fake claim on hand sanitiser going viral. The top doctor clarified that a hand sanitiser made using 70 percent alcohol has no link to the lethal disease of cancer. He, however, appealed the readers to avoid using sanitisers when water is available.

Dr Guleria also advised against the use of hand sanitisers before consuming food with hands. The recommendation must be heeded. In other circumstances, sanitisers could be used or hands should be washed with soap - as both are considered as effective mechanisms to prevent COVID-19 infection.

