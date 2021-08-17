Schools, Colleges Have Been Closed Till September 30 Due to Third Wave of COVID-19? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth

New Delhi, August 17: A claim regarding closure of schools and colleges across the country is going viral on digital platforms. It is being claimed that amid the third eave of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all schools and colleges are being shut down till September 30. It further adds that due to third wave of COVID-19, 50,000 children have been infected with the virus. It is being widely shared and circulated on various social media platforms. Marksheet of Students Promoted in Class 10 and Class 12 in 2021 Will Not Be Valid for Govt Jobs? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim is fake. PIB further added that no such decision has been taken by the central government. It has also asked people to not share such fake messages and pictures. Centre has Removed The Column of Nationality from Indian Passport? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

See Fact Check By PIB Here:

Amid the coronavirus outbreak and uncertainties surrounding it, several fake news and misleading claims are being widely being shared on various social media platforms. People are advised to rely only on official, verified sources and relevant government authorities for any information. People are also advised to not share or circulate any such claims being made in the name of government without proper verification.

Claim : Schools and colleges closed till September 30 due to third wave of COVID-19. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

