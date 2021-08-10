Marksheet of Students Promoted in Class 10 and Class 12 in 2021 Will Not Be Valid for Govt Jobs? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake News

New Delhi, August 10: A fake message is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that students who have been promoted to Class 10 and Class 12 this year are not eligible for any government jobs. The misleading claim has triggered panic and confusion among the students and parents. The fake image of the news, which is being widely circulated on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, claims that the marksheet of students who have been promoted to Class 10 and Class 12 in the year 2021 will not be valid for government jobs.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the claim is completely fake and baseless. Taking to Twitter, the fact check revealed that the list circulating on social media is not true. Issuing a clarification, the PIB stated that no such decision has been taken by the Central Government. The fact check advised people not to share any such fake pictures and news. WhatsApp Message Claiming to be Official List of Padma Awards 2021 Recipients Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

दावा: इस साल 10वी और 12वी में प्रोमोट होने वाले विद्यार्थियों के अंक पत्र सरकारी नौकरी में मान्य नहीं होंगे।#PIBFactCheck ▶️यह दावा फ़र्ज़ी है। ▶️केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ऐसा कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। ▶️कृपया ऐसी फ़र्ज़ी तस्वीरें व खबर साझा न करें। pic.twitter.com/E7O2UZKfLl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 9, 2021

This is not the first time that such fake news is being circulated on social media, triggering panic among people. The government has time and again warned people against such false news. People have been cautioned against such misinformation spreading on social media. They should check the official websites to verify any such information.

Fact check

Claim : Mark sheets of students who are promoted in Class 10 and Class 12 in 2021 will not be valid for government jobs. Conclusion : This claim is fake. No such decision has been taken by the Central Government. Full of Trash Clean

