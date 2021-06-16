New Delhi, June 16: A fake WhatsApp message is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that SBI is providing free gifts and lottery schemes. Such a similar issue message was by a user on Twitter. SBI was prompt to reply to the clarification regarding the fake claims being made.

Many users from the State Bank of India have been targeted by phishing scams with a suspicious message promising free gifts. The link provided in the message redirects the user to a different landing page, asking for their personal information.

SBI neither runs nor endorses any such gift/ lottery schemes. We advise you to not click on any links or share any banking details. It is also advisable to report this attempt to the respective law enforcement agencies. — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 16, 2021

SBI replying to a tweet warned the users of such fake messages. bank in its tweet mentioned that it does not promote any gift or lottery schemes. It advised bankers to never share their banking details and any such instances should be duly reported. It warned about scam mails and asked the customers to refrain from clicking on any such links and mail.

