Amritsar, September 6: A video purportedly showing a Punjab policeman encouraging consumption of whiskey can cure coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is going viral on social media. In the video, a man wearing a uniform of the Punjab Police can be heard saying that drinking whiskey can cure coronavirus. After the video went viral, the Punjab Police issued a clarification that it was fake and the man is not associated with the department. Truck-Helicopter Crash Video is From Amritsar? Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Clip Was Shot in Brazil.

"A video was circulated in which a person wearing a uniform of Punjab Police was spreading rumours that corona can be cured by drinking whiskey. He is Kulwant Singh Dhillon. He has been arrested for spreading rumours and misrepresenting the Punjab police uniform," read a tweet by the Punjab Police. The police also shared a video in which the accused Kulwant Singh Dhillon is seen confessing of spreading misinformation. Get Tested for COVID-19 at the Earliest: Punjab CM's Appeal to People.

"I am a small-time artist. I make small clips. I posted a video in which I am wearing a uniform of the Punjab Police and saying that whiskey can cure coronavirus. In this regard, I want to say I did not intend to harm police or health workers' reputation. I tried to portray a comic character of police. The claim that drinking whiskey can cure coronavirus is beyond facts. The video was made for fun only," Dhillon said.

Video of Fake Punjab Policeman Encouraging Consumption of Whiskey to Cure Coronavirus:

A video was circulated in which a person wearing a uniform of Punjab Police was spreading rumors that corona can be cured by drinking whiskey He is Kulwant Singh Dhillon. He has been arrested for spreading rumors and misrepresenting the Punjab police uniform#FakeDiKhairNahi pic.twitter.com/imnmJGJ6M9 — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) September 5, 2020

The accused further urged people to cooperate with the Punjab Police in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Punjab on Saturday reported 1,515 new COVID-19 cases and 69 more fatalities. The state has so far reported 61,527 coronavirus cases, including 1,808 deaths.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).