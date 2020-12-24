If you live in South Florida, you may want to stay away from trees unless, you like iguanas falling on your heads. A falling iguana alert has been issued in southern Florida alerting residents to look out for lizards falling out of trees. When cold temperatures are rising, the cold-blooded iguanas go into a state of dormancy. And when this happens, if they are on a tree, the reptiles will simply fall to the ground. For animal lovers others there, falling does not mean that they are dead, as temperatures drop below 45 degrees their bodies go dormant. They may look dead, but aren't as they continue to breathe with critical body functions in operation. National Iguana Awareness Day 2020: Did You Know Some Iguanas Can Grow Upto 7 Feet? Here Are Some Interesting Facts About This Member of Lizard Family.

In Kay Pavkovich, a Florida resident who discovered a lifeless reptile outside her home was carrying it away when it woke. She shared a video of the incident on social media. Green iguanas are invasive species in Florida first reported in the 1960s. The reptiles are native to Central and South America, but introduced by exotic animal dealers. Over the years, they have multiplied by the thousands.

Iguana Wakes Up After Falling Down Due to Cold Temperatures:

The iguana fared well but he has another cold night ahead! pic.twitter.com/zR0PFI7Oku — Kay Pavkovich (@kay_pavkovich) January 4, 2018

An adult male iguana can reach five feet in length, and weigh up to 20 pounds, so it would be dangerous if it falls on you. Ron Magill, communications director of the Miami Zoo told The New York Times in 2017, "Even if they look dead as a doornail — they're gray and stiff — as soon as it starts to heat up and they get hit by the sun rays, it's this rejuvenation. The ones that survive that cold streak are basically passing on that gene."

Temperatures in southern Florida on Friday are expected to drop below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service's Miami bureau. However, they are at the risk of death, when temperatures remain in the 40s for over right hours. The species is at the risk of death, especially the smaller ones. Ron Magill, communications director for Zoo Miami told CNN, "The temperature threshold for when iguanas begin to go into a dormant state depends greatly on the size of the iguana. Generally speaking, the larger the iguana, the colder it can tolerate for longer periods."

