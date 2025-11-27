Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year celebrated across the United States of America (USA) with great enthusiasm and fervour. It is celebrated right after Thanksgiving in the US and some parts of Canada. On this day, brands and stores offer huge discounts on electronics, clothing, home appliances, gadgets, and many other products. This year, Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday, November 28. It traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season and is the busiest shopping day of the year in the United States. Over the years, Black Friday has become a global shopping event, helping both shoppers and retailers benefit from massive seasonal sales.

On this day, many stores offer highly promoted sales at heavily discounted prices and often open early, sometimes as early as midnight or even on Thanksgiving. On the other hand, the offers in other stores continue to Monday (Cyber Monday) or for a week (Cyber Week). In this article, let's know more about Black Friday 2025 date, the history and the significance of this annual US event.

Black Friday 2025 Date

Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday, November 28.

Black Friday History

According to historical records, the earliest known use of ‘Black Friday’ to refer to the day after Thanksgiving occurred in the journal, Factory Management and Maintenance, for November 1951, and in 1952. Around the same time, the terms "Black Friday" and "Black Saturday" came to be used by the police in Philadelphia and Rochester to describe the crowds and traffic congestion accompanying the start of the Christmas shopping season.

The use of the phrase spread slowly, first appearing in The New York Times on November 29, 1975, in which it still refers specifically to 'the busiest shopping and traffic day of the year' in Philadelphia. In 2015, Amazon.com was the first to offer "Black Friday in July" deals on what they called "Prime Day", promising better deals than on Black Friday. Amazon repeated the practice in 2016 and 2017, and other companies began offering similar deals.

Black Friday Significance

Black Friday holds great importance as it marks the start of the holiday shopping season and offers some of the biggest discounts of the year in the US and Canada. It helps customers buy products at lower prices, making expensive items more affordable. Over the years, Black Friday has become popular worldwide, including in India, with many online platforms offering special deals and limited-time offers. Shoppers use this day to buy products at the year’s best prices, often starting their holiday or year-end shopping.

For businesses, Black Friday boosts sales, attracts new customers, and clears old stock. On this day, online and offline stores prepare special deals, which create excitement and increase the overall economic activity.

