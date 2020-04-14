Feeling Down and Lonely During Lockdown? Positive Quotes, Inspirational Messages and Images to Pass on Strength in Time of Coronavirus Crisis

Positive messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

If there is one thing that has gripped everyone's minds now, irrespective of any barriers it is the fear surrounding coronavirus. The number of cases is on a rise globally and so are the number of deaths. The lockdown imposition has extended in several places including India, so people are all the more down and lonely in some cases. But we all need to remember that staying in is the best way we can be safe and contribute actively to this fight against COVID 19. The more we remain indoors, the faster the chances of flattening the curve and eventually beating this deadly disease. And while we are in, we need to inspire and keep motivating us own and those around us. We have got you some positive messages, images and quotes which you can keep as your statuses on Facebook, WhatsApp, add on to your Instagram story and just give hope that we will all make it! This Too Shall Pass! Stay Safe, Stay Home Positive Messages for Coronavirus: Photos and Motivational Quotes to Spread Hope During the Pandemic.

While we send out motivational messages, we need to also remind people to be grateful and kind towards those who are constantly leading this fight. The workers of the essential services, medical professionals, daily grocery vendors. We also need to be helpful and kind towards those who do not even know the gravity of the situation and are totally helpless. In whatever way we can, we need to be hopeful and show strength to pass it on be it to the family members of even our maids. Given below are some beautiful quotes of hope and positivity which you should read, understand, adapt and pass on to give motivation in fighting this crisis. Thank You Messages & Positive Quotes For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! HD Images & Inspirational Words to Express Gratitude to Heroes Fighting COVID-19.

Hope (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

"Whenever You Find Yourself Doubting How Far You Can Go, Just Remember How Far You Have Come. Remember Everything You Have Faced, All The Battles You Have Won, And All The Fears You Have Overcome."

"Hope Is The Only Thing Stronger Than Fear."

"Sometimes You Face Difficulties You’re Doing Something Wrong, But Because You’re Doing Something Right."

Be happy (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

"Keeping Everything Together When The World Seems To Be Falling Apart Is True Strength."

"Worry does not lead to a tomorrow void of worry. Hope is the only thing that leads to a better tomorrow."

"Anxiety will not empty the sorrows of tomorrow, but it will empty the strength of today."

You can pass on these beautiful quotes as messages, keep them as your status/stories. Do not let fear grip you so much, rather think how you can keep it all away. Read positive stories, pass on the good messages and help in this fight by passing on kindness and inspiration. Remember everyone, we will get through this!