It’s Sunday! For some people, it is a day lazing around in pyjamas, a cup of beverage in one hand and a book or magazine in the other. A perfect day to prepare for the grind. For others, it’s a day to rise and shine early, put on their Sunday best and worship god for all their blessings. It’s a day of possibilities, dreams and spiritualism. Devotees worship Surya Dev on Sundays, seeking his blessings for a blessed day. The Sun God, known as Lord Surya or Bhagwan Surya, is the source of light, energy, and vitality. In Hindu belief, Surya Dev represents health, prosperity, wisdom, and success. Worshipping him on Sundays is said to remove obstacles, bring good fortune, and cure ailments related to the eyes, bones, and overall vitality. It is also believed to strengthen one’s confidence, leadership qualities, and career growth. To start your Sunday morning with positivity, we bring you Surya Dev images, Bhagwan Surya wallpapers, photos, and pictures that you can share with Good Morning Sunday messages and greetings to spread positivity and light.

Offering Arghya (water) to the rising Sun is one of the most important rituals performed by devotees on Sunday. The act symbolises gratitude for the life-giving energy that sustains all beings. While offering water, mantras such as Om Suryaya Namah or verses from the Aditya Hridaya Stotra are chanted to invoke divine blessings. Many devotees also observe a Sunday fast, consuming simple foods like wheat, jaggery, fruits, or milk, while avoiding salt and oil. Observe Sunday with devotion and spirituality by sharing Surya Dev images, Bhagwan Surya wallpapers, photos, and pictures.

Worshipping Surya Bhagwan is believed to dispel negativity, remove obstacles, and bring harmony in family and professional life. In astrology, those with a weak Sun in their horoscope are advised to pray to Surya Dev to reduce malefic effects and strengthen positive qualities.

