New Delhi, December 29: The farmers' protest in India, whose impact has been witnessed worldover primarily due to the country's Punjabi diaspora, has now left a mark in the Persian gulf as well. A video being widely shared on social media shows a deep sea diver unfurling a flag in solidarity with the farmers at "300 feet below" sea level.

The claim was yet to be independently verified. Those sharing the video on social media claimed that the person who performed the act is identified as "Lalli" or "Lally", and he is the "son of an Indian farmer". Krantikari Kisan Union President Dharampal Appeals Farmers Not to Vandalise Telecom Towers in Punjab.

"This protest is creating new milestones daily. It has touched new heights when a guy Lalli furled flag for farmers at 300 ft below the Persian Gulf (sic)," posted a Twitter account named as 'Tractor 2 Twitter' - aimed at drawing support for protesting farmers on the microblogging site.

Watch Video of Flag for Farmers Being Furled in 'Persian Gulf'

This protest is creating new milestones daily. It has touched new heights when a guy Lalli furled flag for farmers at 300 ft below the Persian Gulf .#NoFarmersNoFood#Tractor2Twitter pic.twitter.com/hfz3cQq2vk — Tractor2ਟਵਿੱਟਰ 🚜 (@Tractor2twitr) December 28, 2020

The Punjabi diaspora had earlier led demonstrations in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, demanding rollback of the three new farm laws in India that have unnerved the country's farming community.

The protests in India, underway since November 26, are aimed at the repeal of three laws that were passed by the Parliament in September, when a special session was called amid the coronavirus crisis. The Narendra Modi-led government has invited 40 farmer unions for another round of talks on Wednesday.

