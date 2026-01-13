Mumbai, January 13, 2026: A fresh wave of controversy has gripped the Indian gaming community after alleged leaked chat screenshots involving Ajendra Variya, popularly known as Total Gaming or 'Ajju Bhai', began circulating on social media platforms. The screenshots, which first gained traction on Reddit, purport to show inappropriate conversations, sparking a heated debate regarding their authenticity.

The Allegations against Total Gaming Fame Ajendra Variya

The controversy erupted when a user on the subreddit r/InstaCelebsGossip posted a thread titled "Total Gaming Expose," sharing screenshots that were reportedly originally sourced from an Instagram page. The leaked images are alleged to show Variya engaging in "weird" and inappropriate conversations, with some online commentators claiming the other party involved may be a minor.

Alleged Total Gaming Expose

The original source of the images, identified by some users as an Instagram handle named "freaky.jaat," reportedly claimed that an audio clip would also be released. However, checks indicate that the Instagram page in question is currently unavailable or deactivated, adding a layer of ambiguity to the claims.

freaky.jaat Disabled Instagram Profile (Pic: Instagram)

Scepticism and Debate on Authenticity

While the allegations have caused a stir, a significant portion of the online community has expressed scepticism. Many users in the Reddit thread pointed out that the chats appear "synthetic," suggesting they could be fabricated using photo-editing tools or AI.

"The chats look so fake," wrote one user, echoing a sentiment shared by several others who believe the screenshots are a smear campaign. With the rise of deepfake technology and AI voice cloning, fans are urged to exercise caution before jumping to conclusions.

Free Fire Fame Total Gaming Hits Back at 'Fake' Expose with Cryptic Instagram Story

Ajendra Variya has not issued a formal press statement. However, online discussions suggest that the gamer briefly addressed the issue via Instagram Stories, dismissing the claims as fake and a tactic to gain views. With the primary accuser now offline, it remains unclear if any further official clarification will be provided.

In a story posted to his official Instagram account (@totalgaming_official) late yesterday, Variya shared a mirror selfie featuring himself and a friend. The caption, written in Hindi, read: "Hotel Me Toh Main Hun 😫" (I am the one in the hotel), accompanied by a frustrated emoji.

The post also included a cryptic caption at the bottom, "GHEE KHATAM🥀🥀" (Ghee is finished), a phrase that has left fans speculating about its meaning—potentially implying that the "fuel" for the rumours has run out or simply serving as an inside joke.

Hotel Me Toh Main Hun Post by Total Gaming (Pic: @totalgaming_official Instagram)

Total Gaming is India’s largest gaming content creator, boasting over 30 million subscribers on YouTube. Known for his Free Fire gameplay and commentary, Variya maintained anonymity for years before eventually revealing his face, a major event that further cemented his celebrity status.

As the story develops, the gaming community remains divided. While some await further "evidence" or audio clips promised by the original leakers, others are rallying behind Variya, citing the lack of concrete proof and the dubious nature of the anonymous sources.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Profile of totalgaming_official). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

