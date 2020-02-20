French Soccer Player Bites off Opponent Player's PENIS! Attacker Banned for Five Years

Representational image. (Photo credits: Pixabay)

In a bizarre case of inter-team hatred, a post-game fight caused a man to get 12 stitches because his penis was bitten off by an opponent play. A French soccer player bit of his opponent player's penis has now been banned from the sport for five years. He bit the opponent's penis so hard that he needed to be rushed to the hospital and required 12 stitches, as per media reports. The player who bit off the penis is known to be a part of the amateur team AS Soetrich and he attacked his SC Treville opponent. Crocodile Appears in River With Missing Man in Jaws After Killing Him by Biting His Crotch; Watch Horrific Viral Video.

Reports have it that the fight had actually started between the two teams last November. While both the players remain unnamed for legal reasons, the story has grabbed headlines in no time. The sportsman who bit off other player's penis has been banned to play the game by a disciplinary committee in the Moselle region, where the incident occurred. The victim has also been banned until June for his own aggressive behaviour and fined Soetrich 200 euros, according to NYP.

"Witness accounts, in particular, were gathered in order to retrace the facts as accurately as possible," said official Emmanuel Saling, as reported by NYP. "All of that before returning the conclusions over to the disciplinary committee."

While such cases do form an extremely negative image of the sportsmen spirit, this reminds us of a doctor who bit of her predator's penis for self-defence. A 24-year-old doctor who was in the staff quarters at the Bloemfontein, South Africa hospital was attacked by a man who pretended to be a patient. He entered into the Pelonomi Tertiary hospital and forced himself upon the doctor trying to kiss her and sexually assault her. She attacked him back so forcefully that his tongue had to be removed.