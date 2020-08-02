Happy Friendship Day 2020! Have you wishes all your buddies till now? If not, we have got you some perfect messages and funny memes to send your besties. These days don't we all bond more by sharing memes? So as Friendship Day 2020 begins to trend on Twitter with some messages and wishes, there are some jokes and memes which will definitely leave you with a smile. If you and your besties do share memes with one another every day then why not wish them Happy Friendship Day 2020 with funny memes too? We have got some you some of the funniest Friendship Day memes and jokes that are trending online. Friendship Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Friendship Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

We just celebrated the International Day of Friendship 2020 two days ago which is a UN observance promoting peace. The first Sunday of August is marked as Friendship Day in several countries including India. Since morning, people are sharing Happy Friendship Day messages, wishes and greetings on social media with beautiful quotes and images. But when it comes to best friends, how can we miss out on the memes? So along with the wishes and messages, there are funny memes and jokes on Friends Forever. Friendship Day Funny Memes and Jokes Because Tagging Your Friend in a Relatable Post Is the New Virtual Friendship Band!

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Friendship Day 2020:

What Did We Celebrate?

31 July International Friendship Day 2 August National Friendship Day #FriendsForever pic.twitter.com/7Sy2KHZSof — Mrityunjay Singh (@LastBencher07) August 2, 2020

Ok Papa!

Papa Why?

Loyally Yours

**Me making a collage of loyal friend of mine** #FriendsForever pic.twitter.com/Bamjv4fd02 — Divyam 🖤 (@Unluckyaff) August 2, 2020

Everyday

HAHAHA

Guys who are wishing their crush #HappyFriendshipDay today will be like this tomorrow cuz it's #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/Se6hGnA90e — Anindita Bhowmik 🐣 (@Anindita_1d) August 2, 2020

These are some memes that perfectly describe the love-hate bond we share with our best friends. And if you are and your friends are away because of this pandemic situation, this situation will definitely help you to convey your greetings with a good dose of laughter. We wish everyone Happy Friendship Day 2020!

