We just celebrated International Friendship day yesterday, but make way for the OG Friendship Day- first Sunday of Augusts- that we have been celebrating with our chums since childhood. Remember buying a lot of friendship bands in categories? Some amazing ones for your group besties and then some simple ones for other friends that were better than just classmates! Well, those were the days. But today, a notification that says "your friend has tagged you in a meme" has replaced friendship bands. The more you tag your buddies on funny memes and jokes the deeper your friendship is.

Relatable!

ROFL

LOL

Do it!

LMAO

THIS

IKR

Can't Even!

Happy friendship day! Go ahead and tag your besties on relatable posts to prove your love to them. Funny memes and jokes have completely changed our lives and made our bonds stronger with our friends. Since this year we will not be able to head out to party with friends because of coronavirus pandemic, you can at least celebrate it virtually using memes and jokes.

