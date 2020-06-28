Twitter can be such an unpredictable place at times, you never know what will start trending and why. But once it catches on, many others join along to keep it going. Since last night, G-spot has been trending on Twitter, no one knows why. And with any trend, we see some funny memes and jokes, so some dank memes are up on Twitter about finding the G-spot during sexual activity. For those who may not exactly know what's a G-spot is an erogenous zone made of sensitive tissue in both males and females. Touching the G-spot brings sexual arousal and is a key to orgasm, especially in women. But a lot of people have trouble finding the exact point in females. As G-Spot began trending people are making memes on the same, the difficulty of locating it.

Finding the G-spot is difficult for people who may not be aware of sexual arousal, the tips and tricks for it. And it has been the butt of many jokes about men not being able to find the G-spot while having sex. As we mentioned before, we do not know how it started but some might as well enjoy the funniest memes and jokes that are now part of the trend. If you love these kinda jokes, the dank stuff, then this trend is too funny to be missed. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

Check Funny and Dank Memes on G-Spot:

A G-Spot Moment

What You Doing?

When you see G-spot is trending on Twitter - pic.twitter.com/S3qcnBVgy0 — Pihu (@PritiMhatre6) June 27, 2020

Oops

When bf is tweeting and making memes about G-spot but unable to find G-spot in real. Gf be like:- pic.twitter.com/eyQtTas9sQ — Harsh (@Nhiipata) June 27, 2020

Milta Hi Nahi

Everyguy while finding G-spot : pic.twitter.com/4cNWPZyHfq — Vikram singh (@poptheIcons) June 27, 2020

Guess?

Twitterati Be Like

People tweeting about G-spot. Twitter right now : pic.twitter.com/rgkYL5unMS — The Sculpture (@_theSculpture) June 27, 2020

Hahaha!

*When you can't find the G-spot on the right moment Le Orgasm : pic.twitter.com/IFmY0D1Osx — ♖ 丂ㄩ卄卂丨ㄥ (محمد سہیل) ♖ (@mosuhail084) June 28, 2020

Bois Be Like...

Me and my bois looking for G-spot : pic.twitter.com/waG4mzFnEX — Dhananjay yaduvanshi (@dky420) June 27, 2020

People to Twitter

G-spot is trending....😅😅😅 Me to twitter :-👻👻👻 pic.twitter.com/ECYWZwQWHp — itsmesandeep (@itsmesandeep887) June 27, 2020

Some of them are so funny, while others are wondering how has this been trending on Twitter for a while. We too don't have an answer to that, but you might as well enjoy the jokes.

