How to Find Her G-Spot and Finger Her for Intense Multiple Orgasm? Here Are Tips and Tricks All Men Should Know

How to Finger your girl for an orgasm (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

To finger her right, you would first need to know where her G-spot is. A woman’s vagina can be quite confusing to understand for the first time so make sure you do your homework well so that it isn’t an unexplored territory for you. Another important point to remember is to have enough foreplay before your hands go down there. A woman’s vagina has to be wet enough for you to be able to finger her. Now, let’s get to the next steps and figure out how to finger her right and give her an intense orgasm. Sex Tips For Intense Orgasm: From Fantasies to Dirty Talking, 5 Things Men Want Women to Know about Sex.

Going in the Right Direction is Important

Once you’ve found her G-spot or clit, rub it slowly and gradually. More your finger in different directions- upwards, sideways and ask her what works for her best. Women are well aware of the fact that not penetration but mostly it is the clitoral stimulation that helps them reach orgasm. So be assured that she will tell you when she knows you’re going in the right direction.

Use More Fingers

By the next step, you would’ve found out if she’s enjoying it. And just to intensify the pleasure, try inserting another finger too. While with one finger you’d be rubbing her clit, with the other rub her labia. Try different variation techniques to see what works best for her.

Using a Lube

Applying lube on your fingers and then fingering her would be a different sort of pleasurable experience altogether. The insertion of your lubed fingers will make it smoother and easier for her and you, both.

While you keep rubbing her G-spot until she orgasms, it is very important to note how she’s reacting to the fingering. This will help you understand it better whether you’re doing it right. And if not, you could always try different fingering techniques and give her an incredible orgasm.