Internet personality Gabbie Hanna is in the headlines for "bizarre" things lately. The famous TikTok star and YouTuber has made her genuine fans worried about her well-being after she posted over 100+ videos in a day! Each one of those videos was viewed hundreds and thousands of times. The viral clip drew mixed reactions online. Fans are speculating Gabbie Hanna to be going through a "possible psychotic break or probable manic episode." Reportedly, Hanna's eccentric video series began on August 23, when she dropped a clip proclaiming that she would save the world. From there, the TikToker has garnered all the attention by commenting on heavy topics such as the universe, death, religion, white and black people, conspiracy theories, aliens and mental illness. Tea Tuesday: From Gabbie Hanna Snitching to Jason About Trisha's Herpes to Jeffree Star Responding to 'Hair in Eye Shadow' Controversy.

What Exactly Did Gabbie Hanna Post On TikTok?

The 31-year-old, who is popular for keeping her fans updated about her daily life, is also known for her singing calibre. But heavens knows why the American internet personality created content that made her millions of followers on Youtube, TikTok, and Twitter concerned. While some netizens urged her to get help and a wellness check, a category of people also mocked her for creating senseless content. The singer also said she is a follower of Jesus Christ and spoke about Black people, supposing them to be "inherently cooler than White people." Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, an online user posted a clip of the Livestream where Gabbie ranted about these topics.

A Snippet From Gabbie Hanna's Contentious TikTok Clip:

Someone needs to check on gabbie hanna #gabbiehannapic.twitter.com/rwEb85qb8V — Cordi (@CordiSpears) August 23, 2022

Netizens commiserated on Hanna's meltdown and expressed their worry on social media. Check out the tweets below.

in all seriousness i worry and i hope gabbie hanna gets the help she needs. someone in her life needs to do a wellness check on her. — Nikki Nasty (@nicolerafiee) August 23, 2022

Twitter Thread In Support Of Hanna:

watching gabbie hanna film (what seems to be) a psychotic break - isn’t funny, nor is it entertainment. your followers and friends may have gone through something similar - remember that before you gossip or comment on it. — Meghan Rienks (@meghanrienks) August 24, 2022

Meanwhile, some users thought of the severe situation as an event of fun and amusement.

me sitting here refreshing gabbie hanna’s tiktok to make sure the mf is alive pic.twitter.com/eHkEl0K5Yi — angelina ⎊ (@interweblester) August 24, 2022

This is not it, the singer-content creator also posted a video wherein she let in a random guy into the house whom she said was a stranger. Fans also tweeted about the same, asking her to be safe.

gabbie hanna let a stranger into her house. he claimed he needed a bathroom but posted her license plate on tiktok and said he was going to “help her”. she kicked him out once she learned. THAT is terrifying. stop going to her house. stop invading her privacy. this is MESSED UP. — taylor🌻 (@lilsugarwords) August 24, 2022

Here's A Thread to Understand More of The Situation

the gabbie hanna situation is a good reminder that we as a society lack the proper skills and resources to support people in psychosis (as it appears she is in) if you find yourself helping someone experiencing psychosis, here are some tips: — Cat (@catmss24) August 24, 2022

Furthermore, in videos, Gabbie told her viewers that she had the LA police show up at her door for a welfare check after neighbours heard her shouting in her backyard. Nevertheless, Gabbie branched out to most of the other social media platforms as they came along, like Instagram and TikTok, and even wrote two successful poetries.

