Mumbai, January 22: Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Friday said that she is a huge fan of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Gita Gopinath shared a video of Big B praising her during TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). During the show, Bachchan asked a question to a contestant after Gopinath's image was displayed on the screen. Gita Gopinath Becomes First Female Chief Economist to Join International Monetary Fund.

While sharing the clip from the show, the IMF's Chief Economist said that the video was very special to her. She tweeted, "Ok, I don't think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan , the Greatest of All Time, this is special!" During the show, Bachchan said that nobody could relate Gopinath to economy as her face is so beautiful.

Tweet by Gita Gopinath:

Ok, I don't think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special! pic.twitter.com/bXAeijceHE — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 22, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan while responding to Gopinath said, "thank you Gita Gopinath ji .. I meant every word i said about you on the show .. said in utmost earnestness .. Folded hands". However, some people called the actor's remark "sexist". IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath Urges Policymakers to Provide More Fiscal Stimulus to Boost Recovery.

Tweet by Amitabh Bachchan:

thank you Gita Gopinath ji .. I meant every word i said about you on the show .. said in utmost earnestness .. 🙏 https://t.co/VuyJCjfyCI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 22, 2021

Gopinath is an Indian American economist. The 49-year-old economist was born in Kolkata. Her parents hail from Kerala's Kannur. Gopinath became the first woman to hold the top IMF post after she joined IMF as its chief economist in 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).