A globefish in Port Phillip Bay, Australia was approached by a globefish for help recently. Freediver Jules Casey came to the aid of the fish after the small fish approached her with sediment lodged in its scales. The video of the fish was captured by Casey. It shows the fish approaching her and then turning to reveal the trail of the sediment. Casey took to social media writing it looked like the fish came to her for help. It swan beside her trying to show her the trail that was attached to its fin. The fish can be seen swimming upto her and looking at her. Following which, Casey can be seen reaching out and removing the trail from the fish after which it swims away.

Sharing the video, Casey wrote on Instagram, "This adorable little Globefish appeared to be asking for help, maybe it was, maybe it wasn't, it swam up to me, turned around showing me that it was trailing a long line of stuff & then returned so I could remove it."

Globefish Approaches Diver For Help:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jules Casey (@onebreathdiver)

The video looks quite adorable and has won the hearts of people on social media platforms. It is known by a lot of names like pufferfish, balloonfish, blowfish, bubble fish, swellfish, toadfish, toadies, honey toads and sugar toads. They have the ability to ingest a huge amount of water which increases their body size and make them look odd. Their teeth are fused together and can inflict a bite enough to cut a fishing hook in half.

