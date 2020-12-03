Scientists have discovered the world's oldest tropical reel fish recorder anywhere in the world. An 81-year-old midnight snapper was caught off the coast of Western Australia. The fish is believed to have live through World War II. It was found by the Australian Institute of Marine Science at the Rowley Shoals, about 300 kilometres west of Broome. Researchers said that three species they said were not commonly targeted by commercial or recreational fishing in Western Australia and the Chagos Archipelago in the central Indian Ocean. It included red bass, midnight snapper and black and white snapper. Rare 800 Kg Fish 'Chilshankar' Caught in West Bengal's Digha Coast is Manta Ray, an Endangered Species, Claim Netizens! (View Pics)

The 81-year-old midnight snapper was identified alongside 10 other fish over 60 years of age. It also included a 79-year-old red bass that was caught in the Rowley Shoals, at the edge of Australia's continental shelf. Marine scientists determined the age of the fish by dissecting them and studying their ear bones or otoliths which is counted like tree rings. Fish With Human Face and Sharp Teeth Found in Malaysia Will Freak You Out! Know More About This Species of Triggerfish (View Pics and Video)

81-Year-Old Midnight Snapper Found Off Coast Australia:

Red fish, blue fish, old fish....older-that-we-thought fish! An 81-year old midnight snapper caught at WA’s Rowley Shoals is thought to be the world’s oldest tropical #reef #fish, beating the previous record holder by two decades. Learn more: https://t.co/UgHNH5XtIs pic.twitter.com/QiHVtBa6gl — Australian Institute of Marine Science (@aims_gov_au) December 2, 2020

Brett Taylor, a fish biologist who led the study said the research would help scientists understand how a fish's length and age will be affected by climate change. Taylor added, "We're observing fish at different latitudes -- with varying water temperatures -- to better understand how they might react when temperatures warm everywhere."

There are sea animals that live longer than this one. Greenland sharks are the longest-living vertebrate on Earth. According to University of Copenhagen researchers, these sharks live to at least 400 years, nearly two centuries longer than the whales. The research was recently published in the journal Coral Reefs. It focusses on four locations along the Western Australia coast, as well as the protected Chagos Archipelago in the central Indian Ocean.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 08:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).