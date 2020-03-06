Gold Rolls Royce Taxi Spotted in Kerala, Pictures and Videos of Luxury Car Go Viral

Golden Rolls Royce in Kerala (Photo Credits: ViZhq Twitter)

Always wanted to ride in a Rolls Royce but never the opportunity? You should head to Kerala, God's own country! A video going viral on social media platforms show a gold Rolls Royce on the streets on the southern states. Wrapped in gold, it is only Rolls Royce to serve as a taxi in Kerala. As the video went viral, Twitter couldn't believe their eyes. Firstly, people couldn't believe that there was a gold Rolls Royce in Kerala, secondly, they found it hard to digest that it was a taxi. As the pictures went viral, some asked it it it the car belonged to Bollywood singer, Bappi Lehri who is often spotted wearing a lot of gold. As the quest for the owner of the car began it has concluded that it is owned by a businessman.

The car is being used as a taxi by Boby Chemmanur, the owner of Oxygen Resorts in Kerala. He bought the Rolls Royce Phantom VII LWB last year fort he Oxygen Resorts. Boby said that the luxury car can cost up to Rs 12 crore but as he bought it through an auction, he got it at a cheaper rate. Sirish Chandran, a Twitter user, shared the photo of a gold older-generation Rolls Royce Phantom being carried on a truck. The car had a taxi sticker on it back. He posted the photo with the caption, "This is real."

Rolls Royce Taxi in Kerala:

This is real 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/Qu6EvNjyIU — Sirish Chandran (@SirishChandran) March 3, 2020

Watch The Video Below:

The current-generation of Rolls-Royce Phantom has priced in India at Rs 9.5 crore (ex-showroom price). The gold car is part of a package offered at the Oxygen Resorts in Kerala. The Phantom VII LWB is available to customers as part of a 25,000 package. Those opting for it will get a 300km ride in the golden car and a stag of 2-3 days at their Oxygen Resorts.