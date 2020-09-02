It’s World Coconut Day 2020, today, September 2. The day is dedicated to the nurturing fruit and its journey across the globe. Coconut is a nutrient-packed, and every bit of it is used. This is why coconut is also called the ‘tree of life.’ It can produce drink, fibre, food, fuel, utensils, musical instruments and much more. Besides, the benefits are endless. Every year, on September 2, World Coconut Day is observed to create awareness about the importance of the coconut across the world. As we celebrate the day, Happy World Coconut Day 2020 can be seen trending on Twitter. From ‘Nariyal ke Laddoo,’ to coconut water that quenches your thirst, netizens cannot get enough of the benefits of coconuts and also share beautiful pictures of the island staple. Is Coconut, a Fruit, Nut or Seed? Here Are Some Interesting Facts You May Not Have Known About Coconuts.

The coconut is said to have made its way to the coast of East African from India, all thanks to the Arab and Persian sailors. Indonesia is the world’s leading coconut producer, and India is the third-largest. Whatever its origins and history, the coconut tree provides us with a varied range of products. From Weight Loss to Blood Sugar Control, Here Are 5 Reasons to Have This Fruit.

We are familiar with the tender white flesh of the coconut, usually used in cooking, but its water, oil and milk are also widely used for cooking and non-cooking purposes. And the benefits are significant. This is why, on the occasion of World Coconut Day 2020, netizens are sharing beautiful pictures of coconuts, sweet delight—nariyal ke laddoo, its water, and so many benefits.

Check Tweets:

From offering puja to food preparation , coconut is a part and parcel of our daily life .#WorldCoconutDay #WorldCoconutDay2020 pic.twitter.com/KHDgHYpj4o — RICHA (@richirich010854) September 2, 2020

A Silver Mounted Coconut Cup!

Happy #WorldCoconutDay! This Silver mounted coconut cup was made about 1700. pic.twitter.com/vxa3zUpzzZ — Ancient House Museum (@AncientHouseMus) September 2, 2020

A Delightful Recipe!

Coconut and chai cake, with actual brewed tea in it https://t.co/qvdhwRxqHs pic.twitter.com/U9aBruuQgh — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) September 2, 2020

Coconuts Everywhere

#WorldCoconutDay 2nd September. Indonesia is the world's leading coconut producer. India ranks at 3rd position. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are the leading coconut producing states in India. pic.twitter.com/SOEPHkcNz1 — Agriculture Facts India (@agriculturefact) September 2, 2020

A Pic From Tamil Nadu

After Indonesia and the Philippines, India is the 3rd largest producer of coconut. Coconut is such an integral part of our culture - agriculture, religion, economy, and our food. Some snapshots of the coconut peeling and coir making from Pollachi, Tamil Nadu! #WorldCoconutDay pic.twitter.com/T5ATooPqGv — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) September 2, 2020

Coconut Burfi

Hydrating!

Nariyal ke Laddoo

From offering puja to food preparation to the economics, coconut is part & parcel of our daily life. My fav Nariyal ke ladoo❤️ 🌴 #WorldCoconutDay🌴 pic.twitter.com/LeQgumuZlU — Supriya Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@iSupriya9) September 2, 2020

Way Too Many Benefits!

World coconut day.. Use it for cooking or throw on someone's face if they irritate you!! #WorldCoconutDay pic.twitter.com/YX4LM2c03y — ಶ್ವೇತ ಅನಂದ್ 🌈🌟✨❤ (@jusst_sway) September 2, 2020

Another Beautiful Picture of Coconut Trees

#WorldCoconutDay In India coconuts use as multiple purose: Puja🙏 Oil🙏 Curry🙏 Opening of new house/shop through breaking it🙏 Coconut tree called as kalpavriksha 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4LGE8iw9si — TARANATH POOJARY (@taranathpoojary) September 2, 2020

To Quench Your Thirst

There is no doubt that coconut is an indispensable part of life in the tropical coasts of the world. Showering so many benefits on us, no wonder, it is called the tree of life. Let us celebrate the island staple and hope its production increases more so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of this wonderful fruit.

