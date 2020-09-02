It’s World Coconut Day 2020, today, September 2. The day is dedicated to the nurturing fruit and its journey across the globe. Coconut is a nutrient-packed, and every bit of it is used. This is why coconut is also called the ‘tree of life.’ It can produce drink, fibre, food, fuel, utensils, musical instruments and much more. Besides, the benefits are endless. Every year, on September 2, World Coconut Day is observed to create awareness about the importance of the coconut across the world. As we celebrate the day, Happy World Coconut Day 2020 can be seen trending on Twitter. From ‘Nariyal ke Laddoo,’ to coconut water that quenches your thirst, netizens cannot get enough of the benefits of coconuts and also share beautiful pictures of the island staple. Is Coconut, a Fruit, Nut or Seed? Here Are Some Interesting Facts You May Not Have Known About Coconuts. 

The coconut is said to have made its way to the coast of East African from India, all thanks to the Arab and Persian sailors. Indonesia is the world’s leading coconut producer, and India is the third-largest. Whatever its origins and history, the coconut tree provides us with a varied range of products. From Weight Loss to Blood Sugar Control, Here Are 5 Reasons to Have This Fruit. 

We are familiar with the tender white flesh of the coconut, usually used in cooking, but its water, oil and milk are also widely used for cooking and non-cooking purposes. And the benefits are significant. This is why, on the occasion of World Coconut Day 2020, netizens are sharing beautiful pictures of coconuts, sweet delight—nariyal ke laddoo, its water, and so many benefits.

There is no doubt that coconut is an indispensable part of life in the tropical coasts of the world. Showering so many benefits on us, no wonder, it is called the tree of life. Let us celebrate the island staple and hope its production increases more so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of this wonderful fruit.

