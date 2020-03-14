Heartbreaking! Brother Trapped With Sister’s Dead Body in Coronavirus Lockdown in Italy (Watch Video)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: AFP)

Coronavirus is likely going to be on the news. The numbers of COVID-19 victims are insanely increasing. More than 5,000 deaths have been reported so far. Italy is reportedly the second most-hit country after China, where the virus is believed to have originated. The government has implemented a nationwide lockdown, urging people to stay at home to prevent from catching the deadly virus. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a brother of a woman who died at home after contracting COVID-19 is going viral. He took to Facebook to issue a desperate appeal to persuade the Italian authorities to come and collect her body. He even mentioned that the local hospital has refused to pick up the body. The video has gone viral on social media. Quarantined Italians Sing Together From Their Balconies During Coronavirus Lockdown, Viral Videos Will Melt Your Heart.

Identified as 47-year-old, Teresa Franzese lived with her family in the southern city of Naples. She started to show the symptoms of the virus, last week. Her health condition deteriorated, and she died, before the test for the disease was known. Since the reason for Teresa’s death remained uncertain, the local hospital refused to pick up the body. Her brother Luca took to Facebook explaining his dilemma.

“My sister is dead, in bed. I don’t know what to do. I can’t give her the funeral she deserves because the institutions have abandoned me,” he said in French on the video, as translated by Reuters. “We are ruined. Italy has abandoned us. Let’s stay strong together. Please share this video everywhere,” he added, struggling to hold back his emotions.

Watch Video:

Reuters further confirmed that undertakers wearing protective clothing arrived at the scene and took Teresa’s body to a local cemetery where she was buried without a ceremony. Her family had to stay back at home because of the fears they might also have the disease. Meanwhile, the medical results confirmed that Teresa had been suffering from COVID-19. Subsequent tests also showed that two other family members, not Luca, were also tested positive, the report added. The coronavirus death toll in Europe rose to 827, and more than 12,000 cases have been confirmed.