Heartbroken Rohit Sharma Takes to Social Media Over the Killing of Pregnant Elephant in Kerala, Says 'We Are Savages'

Indian cricket team opener Rohit Sharma has reacted strongly to the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala. In a horrific incident of animal cruelty, a pregnant elephant was given a pineapple laden with firecrackers to eat in Malappuram. The firecrackers exploded in the animal's mouth, resulting in severe injuries, The elephant, who was pregnant, later succumbed and died. The death triggered sharp social media reactions with many celebrities calling for an end to animal cruelty. Virat Kohli & Yuzvendra Chahal Condemn the Death of Pregnant Elephant in Kerala, Indian Captain Labels it a Cowardly Act!.

Rohit in separate posts on Instagram and Twitter shared his thoughts as he was heartbroken by the incident. "I cant believe where humanity is headed. How could someone murder an innocent, harmless, beautiful creature like this in cold blood. This needs to be dealt with in the harshest possible manner. To make this world a better place we need compassion but we also need accountability for our actions," Indian opener wrote on Instagram.

"We are savages. Are we not learning ? To hear what happened to the elephant in Kerala was heartbreaking. No animal deserves to be treated with cruelty," tweeted Rohit. Horrific Animal Abuse! Pregnant Elephant Dies After Being Fed Pineapple Filled With Firecrackers in Kerala's Malappuram District.

We are savages. Are we not learning ? To hear what happened to the elephant in Kerala was heartbreaking. No animal deserves to be treated with cruelty. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 4, 2020

Rohit has been part of many campaigns with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to raise awareness about animal conservation. Last year, he launched 'Rohit4Rhinos' campaign in partnership with WWF India and Animal Planet to conserve the Indian Rhino. Previously, he was associated with PETA's (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) campaign for against the use of animals in circuses in India.