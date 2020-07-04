Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, we have seen the positive effects of it on nature and our immediate surroundings. In the early days of the lockdown back in March, Mumbaikars saw a group of dolphins jumping about near the city's famous spot, Marine drive. Then there were peacocks in Parsi colony and now a few months later, a herd of deer was seen near the city's Mithi River's starting point. The video shows a group of these animals running around and enjoying the green patch. It is hard to believe that something like this lies in the heart of this fast-paced city and that is how netizens have reacted. A video of these deer was shared on Twitter and people are delighted. Peacocks, Deer And Dolphins Spotted in Mumbai! Animals Seen Roaming Freely As Humans Remain in Lockdown (See Pictures & Videos)

Afroz Shah, who has been instrumental in launching clean-up campaigns across the city, including the Juhu beach, shared the video on his Twitter account. He rightly called it the positive effects of lockdown. The video was taken a couple of days ago on July 2, at the starting point of Mithi river. It shows a herd of deer enjoying themselves running around and playing. He wrote, "Leave mother nature alone. Mother nature revives."

Watch the Video of Deer in Mumbai Here:

Positive effects of lockdown. Location - Mumbai city - Near River Mithi Starting point. Date /time - 2nd July evening . This is right in the heart of the mumbai city. Our cleanup of River Mithi started at this very spot. Leave mother nature alone. Mother nature revives. pic.twitter.com/SDS2RvdcWI — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) July 3, 2020

The video is undoubtedly going viral and people are loving it. Check some of the reactions:

Much Needed Positivity

Wow .... this is amazing! Some much needed positivity! — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) July 3, 2020

This is Mumbai?

I can't believe this is Mumbai https://t.co/mHoguYh23F — Arpit jain (@arpitjain__) July 3, 2020

Unbelievable!

Unbelievable that it is Mumbai! Superb. Your efforts are bearing fruits. Keep going. — गर्व से कहो हम हिंदू है🇮🇳 (@dilsebhartiya01) July 3, 2020

Soothing

Very soothing. It must be protected as lockdown getting lifted. — Raghuraj Singh (@raghuraj85) July 3, 2020

WOW!

This is just WOW 🥰 — Sweta (Wear Mask when out) (@OptomSwetaPatel) July 3, 2020

Isn't it amazing? Can you too believe this lies in Mumbai? It goes on to show how we as citizens need to give space to nature and other animals too for co-existing. This lockdown is proving a delight for nature and animal lovers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).